PHOTO: Three Men mask-up in Abbotsford’s historic downtown

Bob Spencer gives a 2020 look to downtown art bench

The Three Men are masking up too.

Bob Spencer ensured that the most recognizable historic downtown fixtures are doing their best to mitigate the risks of COVID-19.

The province’s new mandatory masks requirement only applies to indoor public spaces and people who can, you know, breathe. But Spencer clearly thought they should set a good example.

The bench, called Three Men Telling Tall Tales was created by artist Vladimir Chved in 1999.

