PHOTO: Three Men mask-up in Abbotsford’s historic downtown

The Three Men are masking up too.
Bob Spencer ensured that the most recognizable historic downtown fixtures are doing their best to mitigate the risks of COVID-19.
The province’s new mandatory masks requirement only applies to indoor public spaces and people who can, you know, breathe. But Spencer clearly thought they should set a good example.
The bench, called Three Men Telling Tall Tales was created by artist Vladimir Chved in 1999.
