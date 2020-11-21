PHOTO: Three Men mask-up in Abbotsford’s historic downtown

Bob Spencer gives a 2020 look to downtown art bench

  • Nov. 21, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The Three Men are masking up too.

Bob Spencer ensured that the most recognizable historic downtown fixtures are doing their best to mitigate the risks of COVID-19.

The province’s new mandatory masks requirement only applies to indoor public spaces and people who can, you know, breathe. But Spencer clearly thought they should set a good example.

The bench, called Three Men Telling Tall Tales was created by artist Vladimir Chved in 1999.

RELATED: Masks now mandatory in all public indoor and retail spaces in B.C.

