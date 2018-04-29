PHOTO: Tantrum wins Rotary Richard prize

Ice officially went out on Dutch Lake on Thursday morning, April 19

Margo Tantrum (l) receives $500 in gift certificates for local merchants of her choice from Margot Venema of Clearwater Rotary Club. Tantrum came closest to guessing when Rotary Richard would sink, which was on Thursday, April 19 at 9:30 a.m. and 30 seconds. The money raised in the contest will be used to support various Rotary initiatives such as student exchanges and scholarships.

Clearwater Rotary Club has announced the winner of this year’s Rotary Richard contest.

Margo Tantrum took home a prize of $500 in gift certificates for local merchants of her choice for making the closest guess to when the plywood cutout on Dutch Lake would sink, signifying the ice had left the lake.

The official time this year was Wednesday, April 19, at 9:30 a.m. and 30 seconds.

The money raised in the contest will be used to support various Rotary initiatives such as student exchanges and scholarships.

