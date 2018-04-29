PHOTO: Tantrum wins Rotary Richard prize

Clearwater Rotary Club has announced the winner of this year’s Rotary Richard contest.
Margo Tantrum took home a prize of $500 in gift certificates for local merchants of her choice for making the closest guess to when the plywood cutout on Dutch Lake would sink, signifying the ice had left the lake.
The official time this year was Wednesday, April 19, at 9:30 a.m. and 30 seconds.
The money raised in the contest will be used to support various Rotary initiatives such as student exchanges and scholarships.
