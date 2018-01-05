A snowblower working for Borrow Enterprises clears the sidewalk around the Highway 5 roundabout following a recent snowfall. Argo clears the roundabout itself. District of Clearwater recently added clearing the new multi-use path from the roundabout to the hospital to Borrow's road maintenance contract.

PHOTO: Snowblower at work

A snowblower working for Borrow Enterprises clears the sidewalk at the roundabout

Photo by Keith McNeill

