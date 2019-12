The first-place winner of this year’s Chamber of Commerce Shop Local prize draw was Trina Pinksen. Second place went to Ray Harms and Carrol Werhun took third place. Pictured, Clearwater Citizen of the Year, Chance Breckenridge stands with Pinksen as she collects her heaping pile of winnings at Double R Pizzas and Subs, where the draw took place on Dec. 13. Photo submitted