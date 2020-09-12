PHOTO: Satellite imagery shows origin of wildfire smoke

The smoke has prompted air-quality advisories in many areas.

Smoke from wildfires in California and Oregon has prompted air quality advisories in B.C.

B.C. is facing smoky skies the likes of which it hasn’t seen in a couple years.

The smoke, which is coming from wildfires burning in the Western United States, has prompted air-quality advisories in many areas.

Satellite imagery from NASA shows how the smoke is flowing up the Pacific coast and impacting B.C.’s valleys.

The image above comes from Friday. New imagery of Saturday’s skies will be available on Sunday. Click here for NASA’s interactive map.

