Hillview Elementary’s new liaison officer, Const. Terleski, joined some students in a quick game of soccer early Tuesday morning on Sept. 10, 2019. (Marnie Smiley Macnabb - Vernon Rant and Rave)

PHOTO: RCMP officer kicks about with Okanagan students

New liaison officer plays quick game of soccer at Hillview Elementary

  • Sep. 10, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Some kids playing soccer at Hillview Elementary Tuesday morning in Vernon had a special player join them and luckily, one Vernon Rant and Rave moderator was able to capture it on camera.

The school’s new liaison officer, Const. Terleski made a pretty solid first impression with a few students after joining them for a quick game.

Marnie Smiley Macnabb caught the action Tuesday morning in the soccer fields at the school.

READ MORE: Kids pour up sweet, refreshing support to Vernon SPCA

READ MORE: Street population keeping Vernon bylaw busy

@caitleerachCaitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Suspect enters guilty plea in connection with 2017 Williams Lake bank robbery
Next story
City of Nanaimo decides not to fund addiction treatment beds for now

Just Posted

Most Read