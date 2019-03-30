PHOTO: Rail for the Valley open house in Chilliwack

Benefits of light-rail transit addressed during Rail for the Valley information session

Nisha Foerstner (right) with Rail for the Valley informs a visitor of the benefits of light-rail transit during an info session at the Chilliwack Library on Saturday. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

Rail for the Valley held an open house at the Chilliwack Library Saturday afternoon to inform people of the benefits of light-rail transit.

Their proposal for a passenger train through the Fraser Valley suggests using the interurban tracks that are currently in place and being used by Southern Railway of British Columbia, which transports freight along the tracks. The land that the tracks are on is owned by BC Hydro.

Representatives with Rail for the Valley said some of the many benefits of light-rail transit include fewer vehicles on the road, easier access to higher paying jobs, and cheaper transportation costs for students.

For more, go to their website at railforthevalley.com

