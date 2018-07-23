August Duncan (left) and Carl Schooner take a rest at the Bella Coola harbour recently from their work as packers. Angie Mindus photo

PHOTO: On the docks

It's fishing season at the Bella Coola harbour

August Duncan (left) and Carl Schooner take a rest at the Bella Coola harbour recently from their work as packers. Their duties include unloading, sorting and packing commercially-caught spring and chum salmon at the wharf.

When the spring and chum season is over sometime this month, the men said they will then take the boats to Vancouver where they will find the same work with the sockeye run.

Do you have a comment about this story? email: editor@wltribune.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Truck catches fire between Tofino and Ucluelet
Next story
Royal Canadian Navy announces leadership changes in Esquimalt

Just Posted

Cullen, Morris face off on proportional representation debate

  • 21 hours ago

 

Drone halts firefighting near Nakusp

  • 21 hours ago

 

PHOTO: On the docks

 

VIDEO: Happy birthday Langley Advance

 

Most Read