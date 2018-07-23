PHOTO: On the docks

August Duncan (left) and Carl Schooner take a rest at the Bella Coola harbour recently from their work as packers. Angie Mindus photo

August Duncan (left) and Carl Schooner take a rest at the Bella Coola harbour recently from their work as packers. Their duties include unloading, sorting and packing commercially-caught spring and chum salmon at the wharf.

When the spring and chum season is over sometime this month, the men said they will then take the boats to Vancouver where they will find the same work with the sockeye run.

