Drums were heard along Dogwood St. in Campbell River today, as a group marched around the city in recognition of National Indigenous Peoples Day.
PHOTO: Marching for National Indigenous Peoples Day
Event celebrates heritage, cultures and achievements of First Nations, Inuit and Métis people.
Drums were heard along Dogwood St. in Campbell River today, as a group marched around the city in recognition of National Indigenous Peoples Day, June 21.
This year is the national 25th anniversary of celebrating the heritage, cultures and achievements of First Nations, Inuit and Métis people. While many events are cancelled because of the pandemic, people are still being encouraged to participate virtually.
