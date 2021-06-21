PHOTO: Marching for National Indigenous Peoples Day

Drums were heard along Dogwood St. in Campbell River today, as a group marched around the city in recognition of National Indigenous Peoples Day. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror

Drums were heard along Dogwood St. in Campbell River today, as a group marched around the city in recognition of National Indigenous Peoples Day, June 21.

This year is the national 25th anniversary of celebrating the heritage, cultures and achievements of First Nations, Inuit and Métis people. While many events are cancelled because of the pandemic, people are still being encouraged to participate virtually.

