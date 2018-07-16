PHOTO: Incredible sight Sunday night

It's the new moon in conjunction with the planet Venus

It’s the new moon in conjunction with the planet Venus, and the silhouette of the hill we call the “maid with the flowing hair.” The hill is behind the Vernon Lookout on old Hwy. 97 as seen from across Kalamalka Lake. (Martin Impey/Special to The Morning Star)

It’s the new moon in conjunction with the planet Venus, and the silhouette of the hill we call the “maid with the flowing hair.”

The hill is behind the Vernon Lookout on old Hwy. 97 as seen from across Kalamalka Lake.

The photo was taken on Sunday, July 15, 2018.