Photo Gallery: Truck gutted by fire at popular Okanagan park, trees saved

Just a metal shell of what once was a pick up truck is left at the scene

UPDATED:

There is nothing left of a pickup truck that caught fire at Pyramid Provincial Park Saturday night.

Summerland Fire Department quickly responded to the fire that started around 7:40 p.m. in the popular beach spot off Highway 97 between Summerland and Penticton.

When they arrived the truck was completely engulfed in flames with fire catching onto the trees and brush. Firefighters kept the fire contained to the truck and a few nearby trees. Very few trees and brush were burned as seen on Sunday morning.

It isn’t known much about how the fire started.

Even the steering wheel, seats and dashboard were completely gone. Only the metal frame of the truck remained.

————————————————————————-

Saturday, April 17: 8:20 p.m.

A vehicle was completely engulfed in flames at the Pyramid beach turn off of Highway 97 between Summerland and Penticton.

Firefighters are on scene right now as several trees and bushes have also caught fire.

A plume of black smoke could be seen from both Summerland and Penticton.

The highway remains open to traffic.

READ MORE: Car fire sends up plume of black smoke at Pyramid Park

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

<p<

@PentictonNews newstips@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.