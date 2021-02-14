Photo Gallery: Greater Victoria sparkles in the snow with fun and creativity

Greater Victoria residents used the snowfall on Saturday and Sunday as a canvass for creative building, winter sport fun and artistic reflection.
The images below captures some of the images that readers submitted to Black Press over the weekend. While forecasts call for more snow Sunday into Monday morning, meteorologists are also calling for rain that may soon wash away these moments of inspiration.
