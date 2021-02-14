Photo Gallery: Greater Victoria sparkles in the snow with fun and creativity

Snowfall on Saturday and Sunday becomes a canvass for all ages

Pat Dempsey of Sidney captured these crystals and crocuses in her front yard Saturday. (Courtesy of Pat Dempsey)

Greater Victoria residents used the snowfall on Saturday and Sunday as a canvass for creative building, winter sport fun and artistic reflection.

RELATED:Travel advisories lifted for Highway #17 in Greater Victoria but in effect for parts of Highway #1

RELATED: More snow drops on Greater Victoria on Valentine’s Day

RELATED: Almost 1,500 people in Metchosin area without power

The images below captures some of the images that readers submitted to Black Press over the weekend. While forecasts call for more snow Sunday into Monday morning, meteorologists are also calling for rain that may soon wash away these moments of inspiration.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com