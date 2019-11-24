PHOTO: Curiosity Shop shows generosity

Business donates $5,000 to the Clearwater Food Bank

Curiosity Shop aka Clearwater Thrift Shop donates $5,000 to the Clearwater Food Bank. Pictured are Thrift Shop volunteers (l-r) Joanne Ebert and Lori Redman. Food Bank volunteers Susan McFarland, Judy Raaphorst, Isabell Hadford, Pearl McAloney, Hailey Jones , Kathy Haring, Pat Tinker, Agneta Orum. Photo submitted

