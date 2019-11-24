Curiosity Shop aka Clearwater Thrift Shop donates $5,000 to the Clearwater Food Bank. Pictured are Thrift Shop volunteers (l-r) Joanne Ebert and Lori Redman. Food Bank volunteers Susan McFarland, Judy Raaphorst, Isabell Hadford, Pearl McAloney, Hailey Jones , Kathy Haring, Pat Tinker, Agneta Orum. Photo submitted
PHOTO: Curiosity Shop shows generosity
Business donates $5,000 to the Clearwater Food Bank
Curiosity Shop aka Clearwater Thrift Shop donates $5,000 to the Clearwater Food Bank. Pictured are Thrift Shop volunteers (l-r) Joanne Ebert and Lori Redman. Food Bank volunteers Susan McFarland, Judy Raaphorst, Isabell Hadford, Pearl McAloney, Hailey Jones , Kathy Haring, Pat Tinker, Agneta Orum. Photo submitted
https://www.clearwatertimes.com/community/new-thrift-store-now-open/
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter