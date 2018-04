Efforts during last year's emergencies recognized by Emergency Management BC

District of Clearwater chief administrative officer Leslie Groulx and Mayor John Harwood hold an award the district received from Emergency Management BC for the municipality’s contribution and support during last summer’s wildfire season.

The presentation was made during a town council meeting held Tuesday, April 3.

