PHOTO: A cautious return to in-school learning

Some students from Rya Enns’ (right) Kindergarten class excitedly march down the hallway toward their classroom at Cataline Elementary School Tuesday morning while being welcomed back by vice-principal Sari Small (left).

The children, who will attend school once a week for two hours in small groups for the time being, were the first students to return to the school as part of School District 27’s ongoing multi-staged plan to finish the school year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Superintendent Chris van der Mark said students from Kindergarten to Grade 5 will head back to their classrooms in some form as directed by the Minister of Education.

Van der Mark noted last week he was waiting on updated health guidelines regarding transportation and physical distancing to finalize plans but expects “significantly more children” in schools in the near future.

