Phones ringing at the Masset Haida Lions Telethon

Bidding and donations are off the hook at today's Masset Haida Lions Club Telethon.

Old Massett Village Council donated this paddle carved by Wayne Edenshaw and painted by Josh Davidson. (Andrew Hudson/Haida Gwaii Observer)

Broadcast live on channels 231/66.1 and streaming on Facebook, the telethon raises thousands of dollars each year for community causes such as new equipment at the Northern Haida Gwaii Hospital, travel support for youth sports teams in the north end, and help for families facing urgent medical or other emergency needs. The number to call is 250-626-5070.

“All the money raised on the island stays on the island,” says Joshua Smith, president of the Masset Haida Lions Club, which most recently helped the Gudangaay Tlaats’gaa Naay cross-country running team fly to provincials in Nanaimo.

About the only off-island exception is the Lions’ long-standing support for the Easter Seal House in Vancouver, where Haida Gwaii residents can stay while supporting loved ones in the city for medical care.

This morning, Smith also announced the Lions’ Citizen of the Year — super volunteer and Corporal Connor Miller. Besides providing a big help to the Masset Legion, Smith noted that Miller went out of his way to rescue a wild calf stuck in the mud near Ops last year.

“Holy cow,” said Miller on receiving the award.

With live entertainment, an in-person loonie/toonie auction, and a 2 p.m. visit from Santa Claus, the top auction items up for bid at this year’s telethon include a mask carved by Leo Gagnon, a Haida art print by Frank Williams, a $700 halibut reel donated by Escott Sportfishing, a fishing charter donated by Wiah Point Adventures, a recliner from MacKenzie Furniture, and a return trip for two to Vancouver donated by Pacific Coastal Airlines.

Other items include children’s bicycles and toys such as a remote-controlled truck, Elf on the Shelf, wooden building blocks, and a tea party set.

Smith also showed off a collection of about 3,200 mostly early 1990s hockey cards, all from a highly anonymous donor, that includes a Sergei Fedorov and a Curtis “CuJo” Joseph rookie card.