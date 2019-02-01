Phoenix Spirit Cafe opens in downtown Bella Coola

Regulars have sorely missed their watering hole. They are much happier now.

Head chef Nola Mack with her staff on the second day of the opening of Spirit Phoenix Cafe

Phoenix Spirit Cafe has opened its doors in the downtown Coop location and staff are already running off their feet. Many members of the community felt lost following the closure of the Valley Restaurant last fall, which left a huge hole in the downtown core.

Spearheaded by local chef Nola Mack, Phoenix Spirit Cafe is named after her youngest daughter and is currently open from 6:30am – 2pm daily, with an emphasis on breakfast. The cafe plans to expand on the hours as they get in the groove.

For now, locals are very happy to have their watering hole back, so stop in, enjoy some breakfast or lunch, and offer your congratulations Nola and crew!