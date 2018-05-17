An apparent leaky valve at the base of a beer tank at Phillips Brewery caused beer and foam to flow into the street for a short time this afternoon in Victoria. Don Descoteau/Victoria News

Phillips Brewery creates ale trail after tank valve leak sends beer into Victoria street

Neighbours reported a certain aroma filling the air, as beer and foam hopped curbs

A tank went bust Thursday afternoon at Phillips Brewing, as beer and foam hopped over downtown curbs, sending staff down an ale trail of spilled brew.

Reports of sudsy sidewalks on the corner of Government and Pembroke streets came in shortly before 3 p.m. as brewery staff quickly took to the streets with brooms and a hose to usher the beer into nearby storm drains.

A staff member says the leak started as they were trying change the valve on one of the brite tanks.

More to come.

