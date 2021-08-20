Phillips Brewery cancels concert double header as COVID cases rise

Phillips Brewery is postponing its Backyard Double Header event as COVID-19 cases continue to rise, it announced Aug. 20. (Photo courtesy of Phillips Beer/Twitter)

Phillips Brewery is postponing its Backyard Double Header live concerts until next summer as COVID-19 cases rise, it announced Friday.

The two-day event was meant to celebrate the return to concerts in B.C., Phillips Brewery said in a tweet Aug. 20. But, with COVID-19 cases steadily rising in B.C. and on Vancouver Island, now no longer seems like the time to party.

B.C. added 689 new cases Aug. 19, 42 of which were in Island Health. In total, there are 5,982 active cases in the province, with 323 in Island Health and 173 on the south Island.

“Over the course of this week, it has become clear that we will not be able to produce the event we had planned and dreamed of producing. Along with an abundance of caution and what is ultimately best for the community, we have decided to move these events to summer 2022 where, we hope, we will be able to deliver the celebratory event that we first envisioned” the brewery tweeted.

Ticket holders will be fully refunded and Phillips Brewery said it will announce the new dates for the event as soon as possible.

“We are extremely sorry for any inconvenience or disappointment,” the brewery said. “We thank you for your support. Stay happy, and stay healthy.”

There has been no indication yet from the Saanich Fair, All Ways Home festival, Esquimalt Ribfest, Brewery & the Beast, or other upcoming events, whether they too will postpone their festivities.

