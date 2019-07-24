Phase 5 of the Fire Hall Project, plastic ban assessment continues

It’s full speed ahead for a number of projects in the Village of Queen Charlotte in the coming months.

The outreach into whether the village should ban single use plastics is continuing, with business walks being conducted to assess the impact on local proprietors. Like every municipality in the province however, the legality of such a move was thrown into question earlier this month when the B.C. Court of Appeal determined Victoria’s plastic ban bylaw was outside their jurisdiction. The court ruled that the province must be consulted to enact such a move.

Phase 5 of the Fire Hall Project — the construction ready design — is set to be complete this month. This will transition into actual construction of the hall, scheduled to be complete in December of 2020.

The long-term Transportation Network Improvement Project completed its paving at the end of June. It is now working on fixing shoulders along these newly paved stretches, painting the public works helipad and designing the Isabel Creek Culvert.

The Youth Centre has plenty to celebrate, winning the Most Creative Float award at the Hospital Day parade. They also saw their second highest visit total of the year in the month of June, with 271 drop-ins to the centre. There have now been 1,697 youth visits in the first half of the year.

Water restrictions remain in place for the Village of Queen Charlotte, according to a notice sent out on July 12.

The water restrictions are Level 1, which includes a number of stipulations. There is a full ban in effect on watering of lawns, as well as of driveways and walkways. These must instead be kept clean with a broom.

Restrictive devices on hoses may be used to water gardens, flower beds, and cars. It is also not recommended that people refill their hot tubs or swimming pools.

These rules are in effect on alternating calendar days, between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. The restrictions apply to odd numbered houses on odd numbered calendar days, and even numbered houses on even numbered calendar days.

Allison Sinkins has now returned to her role as Queen Charlotte’s chief financial officer. Kim Mushynsky had been acting in the role for the past four months.

Caden Ives is the winner of the Village of Queen Charlotte Bursary, totalling $500. The village plans to expand the bursary to recognize two students next year.

