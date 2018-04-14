PFD loaners coming to Lake Eleanor

Personal floatation devices available for youngsters to borrow are intended to increase safety

Mike Rowden (l), recreation services officer for Thompson-Cariboo Region with BC Parks, and Ralph Segreto, a Shuswap Community Foundation director, check out personal floation devices (PFDs) on loan from a kiosk at Shuswap Lake Provincial Park. Willow MacDonald, TNRD director for Area B (Thompson Headwaters) would like to establish a similar kiosk at Lake Eleanor beach in Blue River. Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue has established 37 of the kiosks in B.C. since 2002.Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue photo

Thompson Headwaters services committee is in the process of setting up a Kids Don’ Float kiosk at Lake Eleanor beach, according to Willow MacDonald, Thompson-Nicola Regional District director for Area B (Thompson Headwaters).

The kiosk would have personal floatation devices (PFD) available at no charge for youngsters to use.

As there is no longer a lifeguard stationed at the beach during the summer, MacDonald brought forward the Kids Don’t Float idea to TNRD staff as a way to increase safety.

Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue (RCM-SAR) has established 37 of the kiosks in B.C. since 2002.

