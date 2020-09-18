Petition wants ‘aggressive dogs’ banned from Vernon-area parks

A Vernon woman started a petition to ban ‘aggressive dogs’ from Regional District of North Okanagan parks after a reported attack in May 2020 left her dog, Barney, injured. (Change.org)

A Vernon woman wants to see bylaws changed to ban aggressive dogs from parks in Vernon after an “unprovoked attack” in Marshall Field Dog Park in May.

Donia Strand started a petition on change.org Friday, Sept. 11, urging the Regional District of North Okanagan to alter Bylaw 2466 which requires owners to take responsibility for their dogs, but doesn’t ban any dogs from using the parks.

“I call for action for an amendment to this bylaw,” Strand wrote. “Aggressive dogs should be banned from dog parks.”

Strand said her chocolate lab, Barney, was attacked at the dog park May 19, 2020. Barney was reportedly bit through his chin and snout and sustained serious injuries and required surgery from initial bite wounds.

“Banning aggressive dogs from RDNO dog parks is a matter of public safety and safety for our good canine citizens,” Strand wrote.

RDNO communications officer Ashley Gregerson said the district is aware of the petition, which as of Friday, Sept. 18, has more than 340 signatures. The district has also received a letter from Strand.

“Staff will put this on a future Board of Directors Meeting Agenda for consideration,” Gregerson said.

“Existing RDNO bylaws require owners to take responsibility for their dog’s actions and keep them under control, whether the dog is deemed dangerous or not.”

