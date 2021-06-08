Petition against downtown Penticton pay parking tops 500 signatures in 2 days

The Change.org petition is asking that the city go back to free parking

A petition against the new pay parking in downtown Penticton is gaining traction.

The petition called “free parking downtown” was started three days ago, on June 5, and already has over 500 signatures. The petition which will be sent to Penticton’s mayor, was started by downtown business owner David Mullner.

“Since the installation of the parking meters in downtown Penticton, we, as business owners, have seen a significant decrease in our business activity, and therefore, in our revenue. The streets in the downtown area, which were once very busy, are now deserted by pedestrians who no longer bother to walk around the city since they can no longer park for free,” the petition reads.

“In order to be able to continue our activity, we ask for the removal of the parking meters put in place by the city against the wishes of the people questioned by the survey in order to give life back to the city center.”

One small business owner said her customers, many of whom are seniors, have complained that the new pay stations, which are situated far apart are not senior or mobility challenged friendly at all and force them to walk to the stations to pay.

Last week, some small business owners came out to say the new pay parking on Main Street was frustrating customers who just want to run in and buy an item or two without fear of getting a ticket.

The new pay stations do allow visitors to pay with change. Twenty-five cents gets you seven minutes of parking.

The new pay parking is serving as a double whammy to small businesses already hit hard by the pandemic.

Claire Keys, owner of Teas and Weaves in the 200 block of Main Street, said the pay parking was felt immediately after it was implemented.

“It’s noticeably reduced revenue but also with customers voicing their displeasure and frustration when they only want to pick up a phone order for a bag of tea which is $5,” Keys said.

But the city hopes to make $900,000 from the new pay parking and lot parking revenue.

