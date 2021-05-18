Peter Cornell named new fire chief for Qualicum Beach Fire Department

Peter Cornell, right, with interim chief Marc Norris, is the new fire chief for the Qualicum Beach Fire Department (Submitted photo)

Peter Cornell is the new fire chief for the Qualicum Beach Fire Department.

The former deputy chief accepted the position that was held by interim chief Marc Norris, who will resume his full duties as chief at the Parskville Fire Department. Norris served in a dual capacity for the past two years.

“On behalf of the Town of Qualicum Beach council and staff, I welcome chief Cornell to the role with complete confidence that he will successfully lead the Qualicum Beach Fire Department into the future,” said Mayor Brian Wiese. “We also thank chief Norris for his service and dedication to the residents of Qualicum Beach during his role as interim chief.”

“It has been a great experience and an honour to serve the Town of Qualicum Beach over the last two years, and a pleasure to work alongside chief Cornell, all the members of the QBFD and other town staff,” said Norris said, “Chief Cornell is definitely the right fit for the job, and I look forward to our continued collaboration between our two fire departments.”

READ MORE: PQBeat: A chat with Parksville/Qualicum Beach fire chief Marc Norris

A town release said Cornell started his career in 1996 and for the last 24 years has been with the Qualicum Beach department. He is a seasoned firefighter and has been integral in the operations and administration of the fire department during his tenure.

“Cornell’s integrity and hard work ethic have followed him throughout his career, as has his reputation for providing strong leadership, education, and mentoring,” stated the release. “He continues to play an active role as an instructor for both the Vancouver Island Emergency Response Academy and the Justice Institute of British Columbia. He is a certified fire prevention officer, certified instructor, holds a diploma in fire service leadership and has completed the certificate in local government administration.”

— NEWS Staff, submitted

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Parksville Qualicum Beach News