Pet snake snatched in home robbery

Maize was stolen on either Aug. 8 or 9 while her family was away. The corn snake requires a special diet and care because it is only eight months old. (Photo courtesy of Abbotsford Police Department.)

The theft of a beloved family pet has prompted the Abbotsford Police Department to request help from the local community in their investigation.

Maize, an orange eight-month-old female corn snake, was stolen along with the 20-gallon tank she lived in when her family’s house was broken into while they were away on holidays.

“Maize was not just a family pet; she was the first pet that we brought into our new family. We all miss her so desperately. Our children, ages 6 and 8, were heartbroken when they found she was gone.” said Kristie Johnson and Chris Rhodes, owners of the house. “Maize is just a baby, and she has very special dietary and care needs. Those who do not know how to help her may wind up hurting her.”

The size of the tank makes police believe two people must have been involved in the robbery, which occured on Aug. 8 or 9.

Anyone with information about this incident or whereabouts of Maize, is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225, text the department at 22973 (abbypd) or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.