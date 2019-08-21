Pet owners to get more spay/neuter services

The Lakes Animal Friendship Society (LAFS) has partnered with the Paws for Hope Animal Foundation to deliver year-round spaying and neutering for low-income families.

The alliance with the Maple Ridge-based Paws for Hope means the SpayAidBC program will be available for pet owners in the local region, as Alistair Schroff, one of the founders of LAFS told Black Press.

“We were looking for a way to stretch our own spaying and neutering funds and also make administration easier. So we contacted Paws for Hope and offered to contribute funds to SpayAidBC specifically in support of families from the area. There was no hesitation and we soon had a great agreement worked out,” Schroff explained.

“Eligible families contribute $50 per pet, the participating veterinary clinic donates 1/3 of the cost of services and Paws for Hope covers the rest from their donor funds.”

LAFS will contribute $5,000 to the new program and Paws for Hope has matched that amount.

The agreement with the foundation covers the area from Endako to Topley, including the Southside and Granisle.

SpayAidBC covers all of the province, but the LAFS partnership project budget includes only applicants in the those areas.

Vet to Pet Mobile in Houston and the Burns Lake Veterinary Clinic will be the main partners for this region.

“We have spayed and neutered over 1,300 animals since 2011. We plan on spaying and neutering 80 to 120 animals per year to maintain the pet population,” Schroff said.

Families can apply online for spaying and neutering at http://www.pawsforhope.org/spayaid-funding-application or at https://www.lakesanimalfriendship.ca/what-we-do/spay-neuter-programs/

Applicants must provide proof of income and if they have children they should include their Universal Child Benefits statement.

Blair McBrideMultimedia reporter

