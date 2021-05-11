Person trapped in Mission rollover down embankment

Air ambulance has since been cancelled

A rollover in Mission has closed down Dewdney Trunk Road in both directions. (File)

A rollover has shut Dewdney Trunk Road down in both directions by the Powerhouse at Stave Falls.

Emergency responders raced to the scene just after 6 p.m. where a white Ford pickup rolled over an embankment in the 31800 block of Dewdney Trunk Road.

Witnesses said the truck landed about 100 metres down the embankment.

One patient has been reported trapped inside the vehicle with head injuries.

Responders were planning a rope rescue.

An air ambulance was launched and has since been cancelled due to the assessment of first responders on scene.

