Person revived after overdosing in public washrooms

RCMP have yet to release a statement on the incident

  • Apr. 20, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A person was revived after overdosing today (April 20) in the public washrooms in Quesnel’s Spirit Centre.

Paramedics and RCMP attended the scene at approximately 1 p.m. today.

More to come.

