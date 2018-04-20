Person revived after overdosing in public washrooms

A person was revived after overdosing today (April 20) in the public washrooms in Quesnel’s Spirit Centre.
Paramedics and RCMP attended the scene at approximately 1 p.m. today.
More to come.
RCMP have yet to release a statement on the incident
