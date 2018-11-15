Surrey emergency crews on scene of a reported stabbing in Fleetwood shortly after midnight on Nov. 15, in the 15200-block of Fraser Highway. (Photos: Shane Mackichan)

Person reportedly stabbed in Fleetwood

Police were on scene in the 15200-block of Fraser Highway shortly after midnight

  • Nov. 15, 2018 12:00 a.m.
Someone was reportedly stabbed in Fleetwood early Thursday morning.

Police were on scene in the 15200-block of Fraser Highway around 12:15 a.m.

Though police have yet to confirm a stabbing took place, a Black Press freelancer at the scene said a man was found with stab wounds and was rushed to hospital with “undetermined injuries.”

“It appears that the incident may have taken place in an apartment located above a commercial block of businesses,” the freelancer noted.

The Now-Leader has contacted Surrey RCMP for more details about the incident.

More to come…

