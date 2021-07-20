Person injured by RCMP service dog during police incident on Quadra Island

The BC RCMP has notified the Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia (IIO BC) of an incident on Quadra Island where one person was injured.

On July 18, shortly before 7 p.m., Quadra Island RCMP received a complaint of a person who had been yelling and screaming all day.

When officers arrived they were met with a person who appeared to be holding a weapon and refused to leave the trailer that they were in.

Out of caution, the Vancouver Island Emergency Response Team (ERT) and additional back-up units were called and the scene was secured. When ERT arrived the person exited the trailer but reportedly attempted to go back in. A police service dog was deployed and the person suffered a dog bite.

First aid was provided at the scene and the person was transported to hospital for further treatment.

As the matter is now under investigation by the IIO BC, no further information will be released by police.

