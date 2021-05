Incident happened at approximately 10 a.m.

One person is in “serious condition” after a stabbed in Surrey Sunday morning.

BC Emergency Health Services told Peace Arch News first-responders were called to the 64 Avenue and 152 Street area at approximately 10 a.m.

“Two paramedic crews dispatched to the scene. Advanced Care Paramedics transported one patient to hospital in serious condition.”

Peace Arch News has reached out to the Surrey RCMP for comment.

More to come…