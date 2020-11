Greater Trail RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowich will be reporting on this case this week

After receiving several tips about a body being found in a Fruitvale parking lot last Tuesday (Nov. 10), the Trail Times contacted the district RCMP to ask for confirmation and details.

Sgt. Mike Wicentowich confirmed to the Times on Monday, Nov. 17, that he will soon be reporting on this incident.

He did say that at this time, “it was not believed to be criminal or suspicious.”

More to come …

Trail Daily Times