Person airlifted after report of shots fired in Abbotsford

Incident Monday afternoon in the area of Ross and Simpson roads

  • Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 a.m.
The Abbotsford Police Department is reporting that they are investigating a call of shots fired this afternoon in the area of Ross and Simpson roads in west Abbotsford.

An individual has been airlifted from the scene. The call came in around 3:30 p.m.

Police say the area – located west of Mt. Lehman Road and south of Fraser Highway – is closed to traffic at this time.

Police say they will release more information when it is available.

More to come …

