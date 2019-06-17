Permits for sale at former Penticton Greyhound depot turned into parking lot

Permits for parking spots in the newly created parking lot at 307 Ellis St. now are on sale

Permits for parking spots in the newly created parking lot at 307 Ellis St., the site of the former Greyhound bus station, go on sale today.

Downtown motorists seeking a place to park their car daily have an additional option to consider with the sale of the permits.

“Those wishing to secure parking space at this location can do so when permits go on sale June 17 at a cost of $283.50 for a period of six months, July through December or $47.35 for one month,” said bylaw supervisor, Tina Siebert. “To get your permit, please speak with a cashier at City Hall.”

The city purchased the lot in December 2018 for $1.2 million. It is designed to contain 55 parking stalls. It also accommodates electric vehicles and bicycles, with bike lockers and racks.

The new parking lot will be open for all motorists on July 1. Pay parking runs Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will be open to the public on evenings and weekends, similar to the other long-term parking along Ellis Street.

