Periods of rain ahead for Monday

Monday’s forecast is calling for periods of rain and a high of 6 C. Overnight will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a low of 5 C.
Tuesday will see periods of rain, with a high of 8 C and an overnight low of 6 C.
Wednesday is expected to see periods of rain and a high of 8 C. Overnight will see showers and a low of 3 C.
Thursday will see showers, with a high of 8 C and an overnight low of 5 C.
Friday will see showers and a high of 10 C, with an overnight low of 4 C.
