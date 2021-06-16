The embedded whole log perimeter around the Steelhead Park playground, judged to be a safety hazard, has now been removed and while the District of Houston waits for a replacement, the playground equipment is off limits. (Angelique Houlihan photo)

Perimeter removed from playground

  Jun. 16, 2021
  • News

