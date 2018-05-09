People pack into Maple Ridge chambers for talk on housing

Council heard from people on both sides of housing issue, Tuesday. (Phil Melnychuk/THE NEWS)

Maple Ridge council heard about housing the homeless for the third time in as many meetings as people packed into council chambers, Tuesday.

People both for and against the supportive housing and shelter complex proposed for 11749 Burnett St. took turns at the mic as the Burnett Street Neighbours provided the latest number, about 9,000, of those who signed a petition opposing housing at that location.

About 1,500 of those names were collected at the Ridge Meadows Home Show this past weekend, when Burnett Street Neighbours had a booth in the community section.

“The number is significant because it represents more than 10 per cent our population,” said Rose-Marie Bordeleau, with the group.

Once the names have been verified, the petition will be presented to MLAs Bob D’Eith and Lisa Beare.

B.C. Housing is seeking city rezoning to allow an 85-bed supportive housing and shelter complex on Burnett Street.

B.C. Housing is also building a 55-unit temporary modular shelter on Royal Crescent this summer, without council approval, to provide housing for residents of Anita Place Tent City.

Ahmed Yousef, spokesman for Burnett Street Neighbours and a potential council candidate for the fall election, said that a task force has been formed in Coquitlam to deal with issues connected to the 3030 Gordon supportive housing complex there.

Other speakers, though, supported the Burnett project.

Elizabeth Taylor, a former council candidate, said council’s recent decision to ask B.C. Housing to hold more consultation is a delaying tactic.

Couns. Gordy Robson, Tyler Shymkiw and Bob Masse, at council’s May 1 meeting, supported writing a letter to B.C. Housing, asking for that consulation, while Mayor Nicole Read and Couns. Craig Speirs and Kiersten Duncan were opposed.

Taylor said that New Westminster, with roughly the same population as Maple Ridge, has six housing complexes or shelters.

“It just feels like this process will go on forever … and people will continue to die on the streets.”

Two previous sites proposed by B.C. Housing on Lougheed Highway were rejected by the former government after public outcry and opposition by then Liberal MLAs.

“People have many addictions. It’s a symptomatic condition in North America,” added Kat Wahamaa, who lost a son to a fentanyl overdose.

Council extended question period, but Mayor Nicole Read called for a recess and cleared the chambers halfway through the question period extension, after an audience member and had used her alloted time and concluded asking: “Will you back up the people of Maple Ridge and vote against the rezoning? Is it not your job to hear us and support our decision.”

Question period then resumed a short time later when Read explained that council will consider BC Housing’s application and then vote on it. She said people have different opinions but the council and question period process has to be followed, she added.

“I have provided an enormous of amount of latitude in this council chamber always, on the issue of homelessness.” Council though had to move to the rest of its agenda, she added.

Gail Finson asked if anyone has ever taken the time to talk to people living in the tent city.

“People don’t wake up in the morning and decide they’re going to be homeless,” she said.

Another questioner said people with addictions need to be treated.

“I think health has to come before housing. It’s not just housing.”

But Read said senior governments now follow the Housing First model, which is based on the principal that people need to have a place to live before they can deal with other issues.

B.C. Housing’s application for rezoning the property on Burnett Street, is expected to reach council this month.