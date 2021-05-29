People in Nanaimo asked to get pedalling during Go By Bike Week

COVID-19 has forced plenty of lifestyle changes, but cycling is one fitness activity people have enjoyed throughout the pandemic.

To celebrate that form of two-wheeled freedom Go By Bike Week starts Monday, May 31, and runs until Sunday, June 6.

The event is happening provincewide, but communities host their own activities throughout the week, such as E-bike demo days, each day Monday to Friday, at points along Nanaimo’s E&N Trail.

“We used to have the celebration stations and, because of the COVID, we haven’t been able to do it … so we will have these little stations set up with three of our different [E-bike] suppliers and you can test drive their E-bikes,” said Deborah Beck, city recreation coordinator.

Cycling has helped British Columbians cope with stress, take breaks from screens and stay active outdoors, according to the GoByBike B.C. Society. The group wants people to ride their bikes as much as possible during GoByBike Week by cycling around their neighbourhoods, biking on local trails or organizing rides with friends in their bubbles.

For a chance to win prizes – including an Exodus Travels cycling adventure for two in Croatia – and log their rides, participants can register for free at www.GoByBikeBC.ca. Riders can also link their GoByBike and Strava accounts and automatically enter prize draws as they ride.

Students have a chance to win more prizes by entering the Bike Reels Student Video Contest by creating a short video sharing how cycling helped during the pandemic, tips for safe cycling, why cycling is good for the environment, or other cycling benefits.

Follow GoByBikeB.C. on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to participate in social media contests where participants can win a limited edition United By Cycling hat and other prizes.

Due to the increase in cycling across B.C. during GoByBike Week, all British Columbians are reminded to make space when passing someone riding a bicycle. Learn about B.C. Cycling Coalition’s Safe Passing campaign at http://bccc.bc.ca/safe-passing and visit http://gobybikebc.ca for safety tips for all road users.

“I think we’re seeing more and more [E-bikes] on the roads and, you know Nanaimo, we’re a hilly place, so to allow people to get on their bike, it’s all good, being mindful, though, of other people using the trail at the same time who are not on E-bikes,” Beck said. “Courtesy on the trail is always appreciated.”

E-bike test ride stations will be set up Monday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., with B.C. E-bikes at the E&N trail Woodlands Street entrance; Tuesday with Rock City Cycle at the E&N Trail Jingle Pot Road entrance, 3:30 – 5:30 p.m.; Wednesday at Mostar Road 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. with Pedego; Thursday between Bowen and Dorman roads 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. with Rock City Cycle and Friday at Mostar Road and the E&N Trail with Pedego, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

photos@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter