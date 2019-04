Event at courthouse in Nanaimo featured mock trial featuring the Big Bad Wolf

A sheriff at the courthouse in Nanaimo leads Sneezy, the Big Bad Wolf, to the witness stand at Nanaimo Law Day Saturday. (Kelsey McLean photo)

People in Nanaimo had an opportunity to get a taste of the legal system Saturday.

Nanaimo Law Day took place at the courthouse in Nanaimo and among activities, a mock trial featuring Sneezy, the Big Bad Wolf, and the Three Little Pigs.

Children under 12 were selected as jurors and the Gingerbread Man was among witnesses called to the stand.

Tours of the various courtrooms and holding cells were held and the RCMP held demonstrations with “drunk goggles.”

Sneezy was found not guilty.

