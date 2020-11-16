‘People could die’: Locke urges Surrey to use civic sites for emergency winter shelter

If private facilities can't be located, Locke says 'we have to' use public facilities

Surrey Councillor Brenda Locke said it’s “frightening” that the city has no extreme weather shelter sites open, more than two weeks into the official start of the program that provides temporary places for homeless individuals to sleep during dire weather.

“It’s going to be a problem and if the weather continues, and it looks like it is, we are going to be really challenged,” Locke said Monday, a week after the co-ordinator of the provincially funded Extreme Weather Response (EWR) program begged Surrey city council for helping finding facilities.

“I am talking constantly to city staff to open public facilities. Some we aren’t using anyways – so let’s use some of them,” Locke added. “When the weather turns bad, if we don’t have a plan, people could die. We have to open up city facilities if we don’t find others.”

This is the first year in recent memory that not a single facility had been secured as part of the EWR program, a provincially funded initiative that officially runs from Nov. 1 to March 31. A few years ago, there were 200 spaces available between various sites in Surrey, but that dwindled to just over 80 last year, and this year just 24 spaces have been secured across a few sites – but are not yet ready to open for various reasons.

The beds, often mats on the floor of a building, open “to provide additional temporary emergency shelter spaces during periods of extreme winter weather which threaten the health and safety of individuals experiencing homelessness,” according to BC Housing.

READ ALSO: Strong winds expected to hit Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley tomorrow morning

Locke told the Now-Leader that one of the challenges in securing spaces commercially and via community organizations is that BC Housing, which funds the program, doesn’t pay the rental component of the temporary operations.

“That presents a different level of challenge. If we could get money to pay for space, that would be helpful,” she said, adding that the city should be communicating with BC Housing about the prospect of them paying rental costs. “If we were able to say to church facilities, or community groups, there is wear and tear on your building, there is a financial component to this, that would be helpful. If we’re going into commercial spaces, that would be helpful.”

Alternatively, Locke said the Surrey Homelessness and Housing Society could potentially fund those costs.

“That’s within their mandate,” she said of SHHS, which she chaired prior to it being brought in-house at city hall this past summer.

Mayor Doug McCallum appointed Councillor Laurie Guerra to chair the SHHS at that time. Guerra could not be immediately reached for comment Monday.

Locke’s comments come one week after Jonquil Hallgate, co-ordinator of Surrey’s Extreme Weather Response operations, pleaded with council for help.

“I guess one of our asks, would be please, please, could mayor and council and members of city staff look at what kinds of spaces might be available,” Hallgate said to council on Monday, Nov. 9.

“We have beaten down doors and paths and hit up every faith community. We’ve gone to landlords with empty storefronts, we’ve reached out to anybody and everybody that we possibly could. Part of it is not lots of people are interested in helping to serve our friends, the other piece of it is because of COVID, everyone has restrictions themselves.”

She added: “I really am begging for you guys to see if you can help us mobilize a few spaces that we can open very quickly.”

SEE MORE: ‘I really am begging’: Extreme weather shelter co-ordinator asks Surrey for help

READ ALSO: Homeless people in Surrey face ‘shocking and scary’ scenario this winter, Oct. 19, 2020

In response to her delegation to council on Nov. 9, Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum replied that he has written a letter on behalf of council in regard to the matter.

“I think they’re working on them, the province does have a co-ordinator that works towards looking and finding, and has the responsibility to find some places for them. We’re working on it as we speak today,” said the mayor at the time. “We understand the problem and we’re working on it as we speak.”

As of Monday (Nov. 16), not a single bed was yet open in Surrey under the Emergency Weather Response program.

Extreme weather alerts were called on 99 nights between October 29, 2019 and March 25, 2020.

In January of this year, Hallgate told the Now-Leader that Surrey EWR sites were “all over capacity” because they weren’t turning anyone away due to a cold snap.

In Surrey, the beds are called to open if temperatures are at or below 0 degrees Celsius, if there if significant snow or rain, or significant windstorms that “may present danger to persons living in wooded areas and/or makeshift shelters.” Wind, rain and snow weather alerts can also launch an opening.

-Files from Lauren Collins

amy.reid@surreynowleader.comLike us on Facebook and follow Amy on Twitter

Surrey Now Leader