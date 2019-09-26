Penticton’s youth resource centre to host block party

Community Foundation of South Okanagan Similkameen executive director Aaron McRann and Andrew Chunilall, CEO of Community Foundations of Canada, toured the Youth Centre building, which was purchased by the Foundation in 2018. (Robin Grant/Western News)

Foundry Penticton, an integrated health and wellness centre will be opening its doors for a community open house and block party this weekend.

“We are inviting the community to Foundry on Saturday to encourage youth to check-out the centre.” said Tanya Behardien, executive director of OneSky Community Resources, the managing agency of Foundry Penticton, in a news release. “The aim of the open house and block party is to familiarize youth with the centre, staff and resources. We encourage youth to drop by and see how the centre is youth friendly, with a number of services located in one place so they can get the support they need when they need it.”

The community block party will feature tours of the facility and a variety of free activities: a barbecue courtesy of Penticton Firefighters; live music with Orange Sol; a clothes closet; haircuts for youth 12-24; games, face painting, and the Houndry therapy dogs Inka and Brian. Foundry Penticton partners with tables at the Block Party include South Okanagan Immigrant and Community Services, YMCA, ACCESS Centre, South Okanagan Similkameen Brain Injury Society; RCMP, SOWINS, SOS Pride, Martin Street Outreach Clinic, and Interior Heath.

Foundry Penticton, located at 501 Main St., opened its doors on July 4 and this summer provided 116 physician visits and 108 counselling sessions.

The one-stop-shop of services for youth aged 12 to 24 includes physical health care, mental health services, substance use supports, social services, and youth and family peer supports. One youth’s comment on Foundry’s feedback cards illustrates the benefits of community programs and peer supports: “It’s incredible to get to talk to someone who has been through what you’ve been through, or has an idea of what I’m going through, it’s nice to know that I have someone there that supports me and that can help guide me.”

The centre also supports families and a parent whose youth had accessed services said, “Foundry Penticton has a caring and compassionate team based approach. The staff are always very friendly and willing to help out. We always feel very welcome when we go there.”

The open house and community block party takes place on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Padmore Street between Main and Martin streets.

