Penticton’s Thanksgiving Food Drive seeking volunteers, money

Many depend on the food drive to feed themselves and their families, organizers say

Organizers of the BC Thanksgiving Food Drive in Penticton are activiely seeking help in spreading the word about the need for food and money for Penticton’s Salvation Army Food Bank. Donations will be accepted until Sept. 30, 2020. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

The Penticton Salvation Army Food Bank is in greater need of support than ever, according to organizers of the upcoming BC Thanksgiving Food Drive.

As many struggle with the financial impacts of COVID-19, the food bank is actively searching for donations and volunteers for the upcoming annual food drive.

However, due to the the pandemic, the food drive will be held a little differently this year.

Previously, flyers and donation bags would be delivered to houses in hopes that people would donate as much non-perishable food items as they could. The bags would later be picked up from the homes by food drive organizers and donated to the food bank.

This year, due to risks associated with food items passing through multiple hands, organizers will simply put flyers on the doors of Penticton homes. The flyers ask for financial donations or for donors to deliver food themselves to the food bank’s 2399 South Main St. location.

The food bank will accept any non-perishable food item. They are particularly in need of traditional staples such as soups, beans and canned vegetables.

However, financial donations can be more effective.

Dan Kane, chair person of the BC Thanksgiving Food Drive, explained the food bank is able to purchase food with donated money at a heavily discounted rate. Every dollar donated translates into approximately three dollars worth of food.

Food drive organizers are currently seeking volunteers to help spread the flyers around town. Kane explained that one flyer delivery route typically only takes one to hours time.

“If anybody is willing to take a route and give up 60 to 90 minutes of their time to help out the food bank it would be greatly appreciated,” said Kane.

Many locals in a handful of varying circumstances depend on the food bank and the food collected through the BC Thanksgiving Food Drive, explained Kane. He said it is essential in order for many to feed themselves and their families.

“You’d be surprised at the variety of people that require help from time to time,” said Kane.

Anyone who would like to volunteer can contact Kane through email at fam.kane@gmail.com or by calling 250-328-8151.

Donors can give money online at pentictonsa.ca/give. Donations will be accepted until Sept. 30.

