Penticton’s Speedy Glass partners with Canadian Cancer Society for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

$2 from all wipers sold will go to the Drive Pink campaign helping local women battling the disease

Purchase a new pair of wipers at Penticton’s Speedy Glass and $2 will go towards the Drive Pink campaign with the Canadian Cancer Society, which benefits local women battling breast cancer. The campaign is in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. (Photo from Unsplash)

For the month of October, Penticton’s Speedy Glass has partnered with the Canadian Cancer Society through the Drive Pink Campaign in honour of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The windshield repair and replacement shop, located at 1988 Main Street, will be donating $2 from every pair of wipers sold to the campaign, which supports local women battling breast cancer through ground-breaking research and providing services to help them and their families. The campaign partners the Canadian Cancer Society with car dealerships and others in the auto service industry across the country.

“At the Canadian Cancer Society, we know that cancer changes people and that one in eight Canadian women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. But we feel a cancer diagnosis doesn’t have to define a person. Our goal is to improve the cancer experience by helping people live longer and enhancing their quality of life. We believe that life is bigger than cancer,” said Irina Novak-Calki, development officer for corporate programs for the society. “Our Drive Pink partnership with Speedy Glass will help local women facing breast cancer live their lives more fully and see life beyond their diagnoses.”

According to a release, the five-year net survival rate for breast cancer is 87 per cent, and early detection and increased screening rates combined with better treatment therapies have resulted in at least a 44 per cent decrease in the breast cancer death rate since the late 1980’s.

“Breast cancer is an issue that affects many local people,” said Fernando Pierri, director of operations for Belron. “It is for these reasons that we are committed to supporting breast cancer research, services and screening education and awareness work.”

