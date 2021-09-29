Penticton’s Slackwater Brewing hosts fly fishing film festival

10 films from all over the globe will be showcased at the Oct. 6 event

Liam Peyton fly fishing. Slackwater Brewing is bringing the Internation Fly Fishing Film Festival to the brewery Oct. 6. (Instagram)

Slackwater Brewing founders Liam and Kelsey Peyton are combining their love of fishing and beer by bringing the International Fly Fishing Film Festival to Penticton on Oct. 6.

Featuring 10 films, from six to 16-minutes in length, from all corners of the globe, the film fest showcases the passion, lifestyle, and culture of fly fishing. Theatre doors will open at 6:30 p.m. with the screening at 7. ​

Slackwater Brewing was founded ‘mid-cast and hip-deep in a mountain stream,’ said the Peytons.

“The brewery was actually inspired by our love for fly fishing; my wife and business partner Kelsey taught me how to fly fish whilst we lived in Whistler as a means to get me a bit of work-life balance from a busy job,” said Liam.

“That turned into a fishing and brewery road trip through the Pacific Northwest in May of 2014 when we came up with the dream of starting our own brewery, originally named Hatchery Brewing.”

Tickets for the festival are moving fast. The movies are fantastic and the door prizes are awesome too, said Liam.

While the Petyons don’t get as much time as they would like to go fishing, this was an opportunity to bring their favourite hobby to the big screen of their brewery on Martin Street.

​The total film festival viewing time is 118 minutes, said Chris Bird, the festival’s producer.

​Among the films to be screened are:

​• Turbo Giants, by InTents Media: An adventure to the Seychelles off the coast of Africa in search of exceptionally large giant trevally.

​• The Art of Fly Fishing, by Bluff Line Media and is the winner of the inaugural Stimmie Award. “Stimmies” are presented by Fly Fusion Magazine to encourage and reward producers of fly-fishing films by previously unknown filmmakers. The film profiles artist Brooke Belohlavek’s passion for fly fishing and painting.

Check out the trailer for The Art of Fly Fishing

​• The Wanderer, 2021 IF4 Original: Where do we go to escape? Journey to a sanctuary in the heart of the Rocky Mountain West.

​• Tuna Fuerte, by PopFizz Productions: A group of fly-fishing friends embark on a trip to Colombia in search of the tuna that call those waters home.

​Others include Raising Ghosts, a steelhead odyssey; Baltics, tangling with Baltic salmon; and Raised on Rainbows, the story of a fly-fishing family navigating early parenthood.

​For more information and film trailers, visit flyfilmfest.com.

Slackwater Brewing is at 218 Martin St., Tickets are priced at $15 either in advance or, if available, on the day of the event. Tickets must be purchased in groups of 2, 4 or 6. One attendee will be selected to win the 2021 grand Prize drawing consisting of fly-fishing gear provided by International Fly Fishing Film Festival sponsors and valued at thousands of dollars.

