Penticton’s lake-to-lake bike lane opens up to Duncan Avenue

The first section of the bike lane originally opened on August 1

The City of Penticton announced Friday (Sept. 10) the completion of the first section of the lake-to-lake bike lane.

The bike lane, which runs along Martin Street and Fairview Road, is complete up to Duncan Avenue.

Cyclists will be able to enjoy the two-way lane from Lakeshore Drive through to Duncan Ave.

The city warned cyclists heading south on Fairview Rd. to exit the bike lane before reaching the Duncan Ave. intersection.

Signage is in place to guide riders to the Cossar Ave. lane and access to the multi-use trail. Alternatively, cyclists wishing to remain on Duncan avenue are asked to follow the normal rules of the road.

Penticton is asking drivers, cyclists and pedestrians to remain cautious using the route while travelers adjust to the changes.

READ MORE: Improvements continue on rail trail north of Naramata

Follow Clayton on twitter for breaking news @claytonwhitelawOr email him with any tips or typos.

Like Black Press on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.