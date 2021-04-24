Penticton’s Keith MacIntyre makes B.C. Libertarian leadership bid

After taking home 717 votes in the last provincial election, Keith MacIntyre is running for Leader of the BC Libertarian Party

In the October 2020 election, MacIntyre ran in the Penticton riding and picked up a record number of votes for a BC Libertarian Party candidate.

“It was a tough election. We had never run a candidate in Penticton and I had to educate the electorate on what the Libertarian party was, as well as why I would be a great candidate,” said MacIntyre.

He added the election had been without in-person campaigning and forums with audiences.

The Penticton resident is the owner of Big Bear Software and the Big Bear Innovation Centre.

With current leader Don Wilson resigning after several years at the head of the party, MacIntyre sees an opportunity to grow the Libertarian Party in the Interior.

MacIntyre called for a change from a focus on left or right politics to authority or liberty and decentralizing decision-making in his leadership bid announcement.

He pointed to the conflict between the city and provincial government over the Victory Church homeless shelter as an example of a decision made in Victoria that doesn’t make sense to him.

The leadership race will be determined at the upcoming party annual general meeting on May 8.

