Penticton’s first cannabis shop opened Saturday

Penticton’s first pot shop was bustling with keen customers on Sunday afternoon.

Co-owner Matthew Bolton said business at Spirit Leaf was steady all weekend since it opened on Saturday. There was a line up of roughly 15 people when it officially opened its doors in the morning.

READ MORE: Okanagan’s first legal cannabis store opens

“A lot of people are coming in and the first thing they are asking for is, ‘What’s your highest THC,'” he said. But Bolton wants to ensure customers are aware of the variety available to them.

“Yesterday, we had someone come in asking for that and we said, ‘We know what you’re saying but there other things you might enjoy, try this.’ And he turned around and came back and bought eight more.”

The plan right now is to stock up on a variety of cannabis strains and eventually figure out what the demand is, he explained. What people prefer is different in every community .

“I know what sells in other areas but each market is a little different. We thought we’d bring in a little bit of everything and after we’ve got some data, we can start carrying more of one and less of another and go with that,” he said.

READ MORE: Penticton sets cap of 14 cannabis stores, removes buffer zone

Cannabis retailers don’t seem to have the same supply issues they had across the province when they first opened last year after cannabis was legalized in October. Bolton said he had someone helping him from Alberta who advised him to stock up on certain products, fearing they would experience the same shortages.

“He was shocked with the list and what we were able to order. Just how in-depth and how much there was. It’s not a concern,” Bolton said.

Stephanie Arrance and Ryan Johnstone shopped at Spirit Leaf on Sunday afternoon. They said the atmosphere at the shop on Skaha Lake Road was open and convenient. The location was easy to find.

READ MORE: Penticton approves four cannabis store locations

“Everybody is very knowledgeable,” said Arrance, who lives in Calgary. She said she thinks the price is too high but said it is worth it to be able to buy cannabis legally.

“It has its benefits such as knowing you’re getting the strand you want,” she said.

Spirit Leaf at 102-2695 Skaha Lake Rd. is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day except Fridays.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.