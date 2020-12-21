Interior Health has established a new COVID-19 testing centre in Penticton to perform more tests in a more timely manner. The centre opens Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Penticton’s COVID-19 testing centre has moved

Too handle demand, a new centre has opened on Skaha Lake Road

  • Dec. 21, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  News

Penticton has moved its COVID-19 testing centre from the hospital to a new location on Skaha Lake Road.

The new testing site has more parking spaces and will increase the amount of testing that can be done in a day, said Interior Health. Cases have increased substantially in the Okanagan over the past month.

Starting Monday (Dec. 21), testing services have moved to the new dedicated centre located at 140-3547 Skaha Lake Road.

Testing was previously done near the psychiatric ward of Penticton Regional Hospital.

The testing centre is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information on Interior Health’s COVID-19 community collection centres visit Interior Health’s testing information page.

Penticton Western News

