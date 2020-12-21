Penticton’s COVID-19 testing centre has moved

Penticton has moved its COVID-19 testing centre from the hospital to a new location on Skaha Lake Road.
The new testing site has more parking spaces and will increase the amount of testing that can be done in a day, said Interior Health. Cases have increased substantially in the Okanagan over the past month.
Starting Monday (Dec. 21), testing services have moved to the new dedicated centre located at 140-3547 Skaha Lake Road.
Testing was previously done near the psychiatric ward of Penticton Regional Hospital.
The testing centre is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information on Interior Health’s COVID-19 community collection centres visit Interior Health’s testing information page.
