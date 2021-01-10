Penticton’s Christmas deer spotted this weekend

The buck with lights stuck in his antlers was seen lounging around in the Wilson St. area

This Penticton deer has had Christmas lights stuck in his antlers since late November. (Dean Butterfield photo)

The Christmas deer that has been a curious sight around Penticton this holiday season seems to call a particular neighbourhood home these days.

The deer that has lights stuck in its antlers has been making regular appearances in the Wilson St. area recently, with resident Dean Butterfield snapping some great pictures of the impressive buck this weekend.

“I believe the deer was born here at our gated complex. It’s been around a long time,” said Butterfield. “The [Christmas] lights have been on for a couple of months for sure.”

The deer walks with a bit of a limp but otherwise seems to be in good shape, he said.

So far, it’s believed conservation officers have not been out to see the festive deer.

Some concerned residents want to see the deer helped. Others have said there’s a chance the lights could come off the buck when he sheds his antlers in the next month or so.

According to the site, wideopenspaces.com, mule deer, whitetail deer and other ungulates shed their antlers once a year. In this region, they tend to shed their antlers in January or February.

It can take as little as 24-48 hours for the antlers to actually fall off, but the shedding process takes between two to three weeks and then new antlers will regenerate throughout the summer.

