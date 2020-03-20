Penticton’s Cannery Brewing discounts growlers, thanks community for support

Brewery changing the way it operates due to COVID-19, looks forward to continuing to serve locals

Beer lovers practicing social distancing can now pick-up brews from Cannery Brewing at a discounted price. (Contributed)

Businesses and citizens across town continue to adapt to the precautions put in place as a result of COVID-19. Some are offering services in a different way, and others are offering discounts.

Cannery Brewing announced Friday they would be selling growlers at a discounted price. The brewery will be discounting the cost of new growlers from $6 down to $4.

However as a safety precaution, they will not be accepting cash. In addition, Cannery says they are constantly cleaning and sanitizing all touch-point areas and payment processing machines to keep customers and staff safe.

The shop changed its opening hours to the following:

Sunday to Thursday 12 to 7:30 p.m.

Friday and Saturday 12 to 9 p.m.

The brewery says they are currently fully-stocked and look forward to serving the community in these trying times.

“Through these challenging times, we are so very grateful for the incredible support of our loyal and wonderful customers, as well as our community and fellow businesses,” reads a release by Cannery Brewing.

“And as always, we are eternally thankful for the amazing folks who are our team, and our family.”

